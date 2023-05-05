The Heat's Jimmy Butler Plans to Play in Game 3 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Jimmy Butler plans to play in Game 3.

Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler worked today. Says update at about 2:15 Saturday. ?But we know what his intentions are.? According to an NBA source, Butler is planning to play. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 5, 2023

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters that Butler did some work today but could not provide further information. An official update is scheduled for tomorrow at 2:15 p.m.

Spoelstra added, “But we know what his intentions are,” signaling that Butler will do whatever it takes to be out there.

Butler sprained his right ankle in Game 1 and had to sit Game 2 despite being a game-time decision. Luckily, the Heat have not played since Tuesday, allowing Butler more time to heal.

Caleb Martin can play in Game 3 after crashing into the bench late in Game 2, according to Winderman. He would get the start in Butler’s place.

With the series against the Knicks tied, the Heat are -4 favorites in Game 3 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, further signaling hope that Butler will play. Miami is slightly favored over the Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals at -116.