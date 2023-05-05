The Heat's Jimmy Butler Plans to Play in Game 3

by

1 hours ago

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Jimmy Butler plans to play in Game 3. 

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters that Butler did some work today but could not provide further information. An official update is scheduled for tomorrow at 2:15 p.m.

Spoelstra added, “But we know what his intentions are,” signaling that Butler will do whatever it takes to be out there.

Butler sprained his right ankle in Game 1 and had to sit Game 2 despite being a game-time decision. Luckily, the Heat have not played since Tuesday, allowing Butler more time to heal.

Caleb Martin can play in Game 3 after crashing into the bench late in Game 2, according to Winderman. He would get the start in Butler’s place.

With the series against the Knicks tied, the Heat are -4 favorites in Game 3 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, further signaling hope that Butler will play. Miami is slightly favored over the Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals at -116.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related