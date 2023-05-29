Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars Game 6 Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

After winning back-to-back games in the Western Conference Final, the Dallas Stars look to force a Game 7 on home ice against the Vegas Golden Knights.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

It’s been an exciting series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars. Vegas jumped out to a 3-0 series lead, but that wasn’t indicative of how the series had played out. The results could have easily been flipped in favor of Dallas, with the first two games in this series being decided in overtime. It would have been straightforward for the Stars to roll over after going down 3-0, but instead, they’ve fought back and had a chance to make history as we head into Game 6 tonight.

The Stars are listed as home favorites on the moneyline in Game 6 at -125, while the Golden Knights are priced at +104. Vegas hasn’t looked like the same team after their dominant Game 3 performance, and the series has now flipped to Dallas playing their best hockey.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup for Game 5, the Stars will continue riding Jake Oettinger between the pipes, while the Golden Knights will counter with Adin Hill. The Stars’ netminder has a 10-8 record with a .901 save percentage, while Hill is 6-3 with a .932 save percentage. Oettinger has the better track record, and he’s finally started to demonstrate that over the last two games.

With Oettinger finally playing to the level he’s capable of and the Stars’ offense getting going, Dallas has climbed back. The Stars have always had the makings of a playoff contender with how their roster is built, and we like for them to come out firing on all cylinders on home ice tonight. As a result, Dallas forcing a Game 7 tonight is a great value play at -125 and something we feel comfortable backing.

Best Bet: Stars moneyline (-125)

The Stars and Golden Knights faced off three times during the regular season, scoring four, five, and three goals. In the first four games of this series, they’ve scored seven, five, four, five, and six goals. The total for Game 6 is 5.5, with the over priced at -114, while the under is at -106. Only one of their seven matchups this season have gone over 5.5 goals, meaning it’s difficult to project that transpiring for the second time tonight. With Oettinger picking up his play and the Golden Knights solid defensive structure, we’re looking toward another low-scoring affair tonight in Game 6.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-106)

The Stars and Golden Knights both carry a lot of strong offensive players on their respective rosters. When it appeared Dallas was running out of time to get going offensively, Jason Robertson emerged again and started doing exactly what he’s done all year, score goals. Robertson leads the Stars with five goals over their last five playoff games, and he’s getting hot at the perfect time. The Stars’ talented winger is listed at +142 to find the back of the net tonight, and there’s a lot of value in backing that number.

Best Prop: Jason Robertson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+142)