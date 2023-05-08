Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 3 Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Edmonton Oilers play host to the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of their best-of-seven matchup, with the series tied at one.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Through two games, this series has been one of the more interesting to follow in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights opened with a 6-4 victory on home ice but followed that up with a clunker in Game 2, with Edmonton winning 5-1. Heading into this series, the expectation was for a lot of close games, but Game 2 was nothing of the sort. Still, Vegas is a well-coached team and plays with an emphasis on playing all 200 feet.

The Oilers are -178 favorites on the moneyline, while the Golden Knights are priced at +146.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Oilers will continue riding Stuart Skinner in the net, while the Golden Knights will do the same with Laurent Brossoit. The Oilers netminder has a 4-3 record with a .895 save percentage, while Brossoit is 5-2 with a .896 save percentage. Even though Brossoit has slightly better numbers, consider this goalie matchup a wash.

Game 3 will likely be a tight affair that finishes with one team winning by one goal. Expect a bounce-back Golden Knights performance, so target their puck line odds.

Best Bet: Golden Knights +1.5 (-152)

The first two games in this series saw ten and six goals scored. In four regular season matchups, the Golden Knights and Oilers combined for seven goals three times and 11 goals once. Expect a back-and-forth offensive affair in Game 3, and knowing what the Oilers are capable of on offense, we’re probably looking at a large total. Target the over 6.5 at -138.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-138)

The Golden Knights don’t have the same tier of superstars as the Oilers, but they have several underrated stars. Mark Stone has been a leader for the club, tallying 11 points over seven playoff games this year. After a poor Game 2, look for Stone to have a big Game 3. There’s value in backing him to find the back of the net at +205.

Best Prop: Mark Stone to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+205)