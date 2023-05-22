What's Next for the Golden State Warriors? by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

The Golden State Warriors put together a dynasty over the past decade: four titles, two more Finals appearances, and a chapter in the history books. After flaming out this postseason at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors enter a critical offseason where someone needs to decide the franchise’s trajectory. But Golden State isn’t sure who that will be, with President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers mulling a departure from the organization at the most inopportune time. Draymond Green is a free agent, Klay Thompson is in decline, and the young pieces the Warriors once relied on haven’t developed as needed.

Here are three things we’d do if we were the Warriors for long-term success.

This roster is only getting older, and tough decisions must be made. Draymond Green has drawn the short straw and is first up to the dish, as his pending free agency looms large over the organization. The Warriors’ repeat bid ended in disappointment, and now Draymond openly admits that if his incident with Jordan Poole didn’t occur, the Warriors would still be playing. Green is a franchise icon, but given the continued impact of that incident and the contract he’ll demand, it’s best to move on. Kevon Looney deserves an increased role, so finding a complimentary stretch four to replace Draymond would start the next phase of Warriors’ basketball.

There is no other way to say it; Klay is cooked. He stunk it up in the playoffs and would likely be gone this summer if his contract didn’t handcuff the team. In the short term, he needs to come off the bench before you can find a taker for his services or get back his groove. He was a liability in the playoffs, repeatedly clogging up the floor for Stephen Curry and forcing poor shots. Moving Poole to the starting lineup could work, but he must figure out his game. Gary Payton II could get the start, giving Curry more offensive freedom and allowing Andrew Wiggins to fully become the No. 2 guy. Klay will forever be a Warriors legend, but he is not currently helping the Warriors’ starting lineup.

As constructed, the Warriors are not a championship contender. As long as Curry is rostered, they’ll always be a playoff team, but there isn’t enough to get over the hump. Another star is necessary, but when that star could arrive remains unanswered. The pantry is thin after a few underwhelming drafts, poor development of young players, and aging stars. Wiggins should continue to develop as the No. 2 offensive option next year, but he doesn’t push them over the edge. Acquiring a star through free agency or trade looks to be the choice. Time is of the essence with Curry getting up in age. I’d opt for using this season as a gap year, attempting to get their cap situation in order, open a max slot, and bring in a star next summer.