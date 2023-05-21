Yankees' Luis Severino Makes Season Debut vs. Reds by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The lat strain that Luis Severino suffered in the final week of Spring Training finally resolved, and the two-time All-Star took to the mound for Sunday’s finale against the Cincinnati Reds.

Injuries have limited Severino’s participation over the past few seasons. Nevertheless, he re-joins the Yankees’ rotation as they look to make a push up the AL East standings.

? Luis Severino makes his 2023 debut today vs. Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/YtQ4OzAPHx — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 21, 2023

Sunday’s start is Severino’s 24th appearance since 2019. That sample includes the 2020 campaign, which Severino missed while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Still, the hard-throwing righty has been dominant in limited action, going 8-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings over the past couple of seasons.

His return stabilizes a Yankees’ starting rotation that has compiled a 4.33 ERA this year.

Severino gave up a walk and a hit in the first inning, allowing the Reds to build an early lead.