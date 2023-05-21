Yankees' Luis Severino Makes Season Debut vs. Reds

by

2 hours ago

The lat strain that Luis Severino suffered in the final week of Spring Training finally resolved, and the two-time All-Star took to the mound for Sunday’s finale against the Cincinnati Reds. 

Injuries have limited Severino’s participation over the past few seasons. Nevertheless, he re-joins the Yankees’ rotation as they look to make a push up the AL East standings.

Sunday’s start is Severino’s 24th appearance since 2019. That sample includes the 2020 campaign, which Severino missed while recovering from Tommy John surgery. 

Still, the hard-throwing righty has been dominant in limited action, going 8-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings over the past couple of seasons.  

His return stabilizes a Yankees’ starting rotation that has compiled a 4.33 ERA this year. 

Severino gave up a walk and a hit in the first inning, allowing the Reds to build an early lead. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related