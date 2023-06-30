2023 NBA Summer League Roster Watch: Golden State Warriors by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

It feels like it could be a changing of eras for the Golden State Warriors as rumors swirl around Draymond Green and a core that is only getting older. But the Warriors have stockpiled some young talent that will be on display at next week’s Las Vegas Summer League.

We rank the three players you need to watch on the hardwood in Las Vegas.

1. Brandin Podziemski (No. 19 Overall)

Podziemski will have to make a significant leap from Santa Clara to the NBA, but he’s got the scoring ability to make a splash. The Wisconsin native had four games of 30 or more points last season alone and shot a scorching 44 percent from beyond the arc. Don’t be surprised if he has a serious breakout performance at one of Golden State’s Summer League games.

2. Kendric Davis (Undrafted)

Another breakout candidate is undrafted Memphis guard Kendric Davis. This 5’11” guard filled it up for the Tigers last season, taking home AAC Tournament MVP and leading Memphis to the NCAA Tournament. His range is limitless, and he has excellent court vision that could aid him in finding a roster spot this year.

3. Trayce Jackson-Davis (No. 57 Overall)

While Trayce Jackson-Davis has received criticism for his inability to make outside jump shots, he is one of the most explosive players in this draft class. College hoops fanatics are well aware of his game when it comes to high-flying dunks, blocks, and overall athleticism around the rim.

