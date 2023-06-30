2023 NBA Summer League Roster Watch: Indiana Pacers by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

As the Pacers continue their lengthy rebuild, they continue stacking youthful talent on their roster. From Bennedict Mathurin to Andrew Nembhard, Indiana has plenty to get excited about. Many of their rising stars will be on display at next week’s Summer League in Las Vegas.

We rank the three players you need to watch on the hardwood in Vegas.

1. Bennedict Mathurin (No. 6 Overall in 2022)

Mathurin was easily one of the best rookies in the NBA last season. The Arizona product scored 16.7 points per game across 78 games and averaged 21.1 points across the season’s final seven games, all of which he started. He should be one of the better talents on display at the Summer League next week.

2. Jarace Walker (No. 8 Overall)

Walker is a big, burley body that will look to show some frontcourt dominance in Vegas. But don’t let the frame fool you because he can take defenders off the bounce and create for himself when needed. Despite his size, he has excellent footwork and mobility and could turn some heads next week.

3. Andrew Nembhard (No. 31 Overall in 2022)

Nembhard is proving to be a great value pick for Indiana out of the second round after averaging 9.5 points per game in his rookie campaign. He has elite court vision, dishing out 4.5 assists and just 1.7 turnovers across 27.6 minutes per game.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.