2023 WNBA MVP Odds: Breanna Stewart in Pole Position

We’re over a month into the 2023 WNBA season, and the race for MVP is already heating up.

Let’s look at the current odds market courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Breanna Stewart – New York Liberty (-110)

The current odds on favorite, Stewart altered the WNBA landscape this past offseason, signing with the New York Liberty as a free agent and forming a Big 3 to rival the stout lineup of defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Sitting at 7-3, the Liberty have yet to hit their stride fully, but Stewart has been a seamless fit. The 28-year-old, who notched a franchise-record 45 points in her home debut, sits second in the league in scoring (23.9 PPG) and first in rebounding (10.8 RPG) while adding 4.0 assists per contest. Assuming she maintains her production level, Stewart could very well capture a second career MVP Award at season’s end.

A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces (+340)

Running second is reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, A’ja Wilson of the Aces. Las Vegas boasts several standout players, but Wilson has continued to make her presence felt, averaging 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks as the Aces have gotten off to a league-best 10-1 start. One of the best two-way players in the game, the 26-year-old should remain the biggest threat to Stewart’s MVP quest.

If you’re looking for potential value, look no further than the Aces’ Jackie Young, who has taken her game to another level after being named last season’s Most Improved Player. While Wilson remains Las Vegas’ unquestioned leader, Young continues to climb up the odds board on the heels of a team-leading 20.8 PPG. If not Stewart, perhaps voter fatigue sets in on Wilson, who has won two of the last three MVPs, which could allow Young to make a run.

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds to Win 2023 WNBA MVP

Player Team Odds Breanna Stewart New York Liberty -110 A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces +340 Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun +550 Elena Delle Donne Washington Mystics +1600 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces +2200 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces +2600 Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury +3100 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty +3100 Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings +3100

