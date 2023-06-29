2024 NBA Summer League Roster Watch: Boston Celtics by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

NBA Summer League is just around the corner, which means we’ll be seeing hundreds of NBA prospects battling it out for just a handful of roster spots. After a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season, the Boston Celtics hope to find a few diamonds in the rough in Salt Lake City with a solid mixture of draft picks and free agents on their roster. We rank the top three players you should watch ahead of Boston’s Summer League showcase this summer.

1. Jordan Walsh (No. 38 Overall)

Walsh is a perfect example of a player who thrives on being an athlete on the court. His offense will not wow you, but he’s got the movement and mobility to get to the rim easily and play bigger than he truly is. His physical gifts are mostly what got him drafted, and it will be worth seeing if he can polish up some of his fundamentals at this year’s summer league.

2. Sam Griesel (Undrafted)

Griesel was one of the top players in college hoops at North Dakota State, leaving a cemented legacy on some talented teams. His transfer to Nebraska gave him more national spotlight as a solid all-around guard that can score, rebound, and make plays for others. He’s an outside shot at making the Celtics roster, but he’ll almost certainly be on a G League team somewhere next fall.

3. Eugene German (Undrafted)

German has been putting up monster numbers in China for the last year. In 41 games, he averaged 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists with the Qingdao Eagles. He was a standout mid-major star at Northern Illinois from 2017 to 2020, averaging 20 points per game for three consecutive seasons.

