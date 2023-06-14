2024 Stanley Cup Final Odds: Where Bruins Sit After Golden Knights Title
The Bruins are still seen as a top contender
The Boston Bruins had to watch from a distance Tuesday night as the Vegas Golden Knights skated away with the Stanley Cup following their Game 5 victory over the Florida Panthers.
The Bruins sure wouldn’t mind experiencing what the Knights went through a year from now, and oddsmakers see Boston having a good shot of hoisting the coveted trophy.
There certainly are plenty of questions surrounding the Bruins’ roster this offseason, most notably if center Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retire. There will also need to be several decisions made regarding important free agents.
But even with all of that and in the immediate aftermath of the Golden Knights clinching the title, FanDuel Sportsbook had the Bruins with the third-best odds — tied with a number of teams — to win the Cup next season. Here’s the top 10 teams with the best odds to come away with a championship on the FanDuel betting sheet:
Colorado Avalanche +800
Toronto Maple Leafs +1100
Edmonton Oilers +1100
New Jersey Devils +1300
Boston Bruins +1300
Vegas Golden Knights +1300
Carolina Hurricanes +1300
Tampa Bay Lightning +1300
New York Rangers +1500
Dallas Stars +1700
The Bruins certainly have the talent to win the Stanley Cup next season — even if Bergeron doesn’t come back — as they showed with their historic regular season. And, there will be an abundance of motivation after they failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs by losing in seven games to the Florida Panthers.
Mix that all up and those factors might be able to push the Bruins to the top when all is said and done next season.