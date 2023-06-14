2024 Stanley Cup Final Odds: Where Bruins Sit After Golden Knights Title The Bruins are still seen as a top contender by Greg Dudek 2 hours ago

The Boston Bruins had to watch from a distance Tuesday night as the Vegas Golden Knights skated away with the Stanley Cup following their Game 5 victory over the Florida Panthers.

The Bruins sure wouldn’t mind experiencing what the Knights went through a year from now, and oddsmakers see Boston having a good shot of hoisting the coveted trophy.

There certainly are plenty of questions surrounding the Bruins’ roster this offseason, most notably if center Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retire. There will also need to be several decisions made regarding important free agents.

But even with all of that and in the immediate aftermath of the Golden Knights clinching the title, FanDuel Sportsbook had the Bruins with the third-best odds — tied with a number of teams — to win the Cup next season. Here’s the top 10 teams with the best odds to come away with a championship on the FanDuel betting sheet:

Colorado Avalanche +800

Toronto Maple Leafs +1100

Edmonton Oilers +1100

New Jersey Devils +1300

Boston Bruins +1300

Vegas Golden Knights +1300

Carolina Hurricanes +1300

Tampa Bay Lightning +1300

New York Rangers +1500

Dallas Stars +1700

FIRST LOOK AT NEXT SEASON ?



The Golden Knights are +1300 to run it back ?#StanleyCupFinal | #NHL pic.twitter.com/tUY5QRYQGQ — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 14, 2023

The Bruins certainly have the talent to win the Stanley Cup next season — even if Bergeron doesn’t come back — as they showed with their historic regular season. And, there will be an abundance of motivation after they failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs by losing in seven games to the Florida Panthers.

Mix that all up and those factors might be able to push the Bruins to the top when all is said and done next season.