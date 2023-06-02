ACC to Play Big 12 in First-Ever Pop-Tarts Bowl by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

Pop-Tarts®, the beloved brand synonymous with delightful and exciting treats, is set to launch the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, this December, in what they’ve dubbed their next Crazy Good takeover.

The much-anticipated Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature leading teams from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences, scheduled for Thursday, December 28 at 5:45 p.m. ET, and will be televised live on ESPN.

The 2022 Pop-Tarts Bowl marks the 34th game, but a first for Pop-Tarts as the NCAA college football bowl’s sponsor, in an event organized by Florida Citrus Sports.

Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing at Pop-Tarts, said, â€œSince turning toast and jam into an ingenious toaster pastry almost 60 years ago, Pop-Tarts has always been about making the world more fun, more unexpected and more delicious for fans of all kinds. We’re ecstatic to be the new title sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl with our partners at Florida Citrus Sports and cannot wait to host Crazy Good experiences for fans and players alike in Orlando, and for those joining us from home.â€

The robust partnership between Pop-Tarts and Florida Citrus Sports spans several years and includes exclusive naming rights, digital and social media content, exposure within the stadium, product sampling, and on-site activation at the game and other events.

Previously known as the Cheez-It® Bowl, the game has evolved into a fan favorite, attracting large viewership since its relocation to Central Florida in 2001.”We’re excited to partner with Pop-Tarts and look forward to welcoming another one of America’s most beloved brands to Orlando,” said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports.

“The best bowl trip in college football only gets better with the Most Valuable Pastry on your team, so get ready for unforgettable experiences at the Pop-Tarts Bowl debut this December.â€Last year’s bowl game, which saw Florida State University triumph over University of Oklahoma in a 35-32 win, pulled in a crowd of 61,520 and a live audience of 5.4 million viewers, securing its spot as the second-most-watched postseason game outside of the New Year’s Six.

Cheez-It will continue to reign as the most ‘cheeziest’ sponsor at the Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl, another event organized by Florida Citrus Sports at the Camping World Stadium. This year’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl will kick off at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day, airing on ABC. Tickets for both games can now be obtained through Florida Citrus Sports and will be available to the general public after team selection on Sunday, Dec. 3.