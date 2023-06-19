AL MVP Odds Power Rankings: Ohtani Heavily Juiced by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

MLB’s American League is loaded with star power in 2023, and many candidates warrant consideration to win MVP, headlined by two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.1. Shohei Ohtani -430 (Last week: -200)

When considering a player’s value to a team, it’s tough to match the Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani’s ability on the mound and at the plate is second to none, making his impact immense.

Ohtani is leading with 24 home runs while carrying a 1.016 OPS. What’s scary is those numbers don’t factor in his dominance on the mound. Ohtani has a 6-2 record over 14 starts with a 3.29 ERA and 105 punchouts. The Angels superstar has compiled a 4.9 WAR, moving his AL MVP odds from -200 to -430.

Looking to win his second straight AL MVP, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in the conversation again. Judge plays an integral role in New York’s offense, and his value to the team can’t be overstated.

Judge’s recent toe injury has him sitting on the injured list. Judge doesn’t have a projected return date, so his price to win AL MVP has naturally dropped. Judge can’t make an impact when he isn’t playing. Over the last week, his odds of winning the AL MVP fell from +750 to +1900.

Despite missing time due to injuries, Corey Seager has been productive when he’s been on the diamond.

In 40 games, Seager has registered ten home runs, 40 RBI, and an elite 1.076 OPS. Last year, there were questions about his contract with the Rangers, but Seager is proving the doubters wrong. His AL MVP odds sit at +3200.

If you’re looking for a surprise team this season, look no further than the Texas Rangers. A potent offense is a significant reason for their success, with infielder Marcus Semien playing a prominent role.

Semien has been explosive, but he has been in a slump of late, dropping his OPS over 40 points in a week. Still, Semien has had some impressive production, compiling ten home runs and 54 RBI. With his recent struggles, Semien’s odds of winning the AL MVP fell from +3000 to +4200.

The Tampa Bay Rays had an unbelievable start in 2023, and Wander Franco has contributed significantly. His breakout campaign felt inevitable, and Franco has paid off for the people who stuck by him. The Rays’ shortstop has compiled a 3.8 WAR, 24 stolen bases, and an .813 OPS. He contributes in all facets of the game, but despite his success, Franco has seen his odds of winning the AL MVP drop from +3000 to +4800 over the last week.

