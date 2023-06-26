AL MVP Odds Power Rankings: Ohtani Leads, Seager in Mix by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

MLB’s American League is loaded with star power in 2023, and many candidates warrant consideration to win MVP, headlined by two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

When considering a player’s value to a team, it’s tough to match the Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani’s ability on the mound and at the plate is second to none, making his impact immense.

You can make a good case either way on whether Ohtani has been more impressive with his bat or on the mound. At the dish, Ohtani has mashed 25 home runs, paired with 61 RBI and a 1.001 OPS. In addition, he’s 6-3 on the bump over 15 starts, to go along with a 3.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts. Ohtani’s unique profile has caused his odds of winning AL MVP to get bet down again from -430 to -700.

Despite missing time due to injuries, Corey Seager has been productive when he’s been on the diamond. It’s early in his long-term deal with the Texas Rangers, but the current returns are positive.

In 46 games, Seager has demonstrated what he can without the shift in place. The Rangers shortstop has a 1.028 OPS, with ten home runs and 46 RBI. The numbers for Seager are incredibly impressive, which has him boasting the second-shortest odds after getting bet down from +3200 to +3000.

The Tampa Bay Rays had an unbelievable start in 2023, and Wander Franco has contributed significantly. His breakout campaign felt inevitable, and Franco has paid off for the people who stuck by him. The Rays’ shortstop has compiled an extremely impressive 4.0 WAR, 25 stolen bases, 36 RBI, and a .810 OPS. Franco’s contributions are felt heavily on offense and defense, which still has him in the conversation despite only rising from +4800 to +4500 over the last week.

If you’re looking for a surprise team this season, look no further than the Texas Rangers. A potent offense is a significant reason for their success, with infielder Marcus Semien playing a prominent role.

The power numbers haven’t necessarily been there for Semien lately, but he’s still registered ten home runs and 54 RBI. It hasn’t been a positive June for the Rangers infielder, but we know what he’s capable of when he gets hot. Over the last week, Semien has seen his odds of winning the AL MVP drop off from +4200 to +5500.

There have never been questions about Bo Bichette’s ability at the plate. Questions have only risen from his defense at short, but with how his bat has performed this year, that’s an afterthought.

Bichette has hit .318, with 14 home runs, 47 RBI, and a .855 OPS. In addition, Bichette has also tallied a 3.5 WAR. He’s been a major catalyst for the Blue Jays on offense, but he remains a long shot to win the American League MVP at +5500.

