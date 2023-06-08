Barcelona Takes a Dig at Lionel Messi: MLS Has 'Fewer Demands' by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Lionel Messi shocked the soccer world Wednesday after announcing he would continue his legendary playing career in North America, joining Inter Miami of MLS.

Messi turned down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia’s Pro League and former club Barcelona, where the 35-year-old spent 17 illustrious seasons, including 35 titles and seven Ballon d’Or awards.

Barcelona has since responded to Messi’s decision in a statement that was more critical than congratulatory, saying:

“On Monday, Jorge Messi, the player’s father, and representative, informed club president Joan Laporta of the player’s decision to join Inter Miami. This despite having been presented with a proposal from Barca, in consideration of the desire of both Barcelona and Messi for him to once again wear the club’s colors. President Laporta understood and respected Messi’s decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years.”

Messi is expected to make his MLS debut in July following the conclusion of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).