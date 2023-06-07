Bills QB Josh Allen Named Madden 24 Cover Athlete by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen will grace the cover of Madden 24, the latest installment of EA Sports’ popular football franchise.

“It’s such a small group of people who have ever touched the face of Madden, so now to be on the list, it’s very surreal. It’s very humbling,” said Allen. “To think about where I was not too long ago and coming out of high school with zero offers, going to junior college and have one offer, University of Wyoming of all places, and then fast-forward to now. I don’t know if I would have believed you at that point, if you were to tell me in high school. It’s so surreal. Madden has such a special place in my heart.”

Allen started 16 games for the Bills last season, throwing for 4,283 yards with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 762 yards and an additional seven scores.

Madden 24 will be released on August 18, 2023.