Blue Jays Without Brandon Belt and Kevin Kiermaier vs. Twins by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to salvage the series finale against the Minnesota Twins, but they’ll have to do so without a pair of veterans.

Brandon Belt and Kevin Kiermaier were left out of the lineup on Sunday due to hamstring and wrist injuries, respectively.

Here?s how #Bluejays line it up as they try to beat back the brooms of the Twins this afternoon. No Belt (hamstring), no Kiermaier (wrist). Gausman on the mound should help out a lot, obviously. pic.twitter.com/yj7UykxNuo — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) June 11, 2023

Kiermaier has thrived since joining the Jays this past offseason. The three-time Gold Glove winner has 2.6 Wins Above Replacement, thanks to a career-best .481 slugging percentage while maintaining his lofty defensive standards.

George Springer replaces Kiermaier in center, while Cavan Biggio fills in for Belt at first base.

It’s unclear how long both players will need to recover, but Monday’s day off affords Kiermaier and Belt three full days of recovery.

Toronto has dropped two straight against the Twins, falling to 3-3 through the first six contests of their seven-game homestand. Still, according to the SportsGrid MLB Picks algorithm, there’s a modest advantage in backing the Blue Jays in Sunday’s matinee.