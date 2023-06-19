How Reported Bradley Beal Trade Impacts Suns’ 2024 NBA Title Odds Phoenix is among the championship favorites for the 2023-24 season by Ricky Doyle 2 hours ago

The Phoenix Suns already were considered championship contenders.

So, even though reportedly acquiring Bradley Beal in a trade with the Washington Wizards changes the public perception of the Suns, to an extent, there wasn’t a huge swing Sunday in Phoenix’s title odds for the 2023-24 NBA season.

BetMGM tweeted after news of the reported trade that Phoenix’s title odds went from +700 to +650. The Suns’ odds at Caesars Sportsbook went from +900 to +575.

Obviously, this speaks to the importance of shopping around for the best number.

Here were the Suns’ 2024 NBA championship odds at various sportsbooks as of Monday morning:

BetMGM: +750

Caesars: +600

DraftKings: +650

FanDuel: +650

And here were Phoenix’s odds to win the Western Conference:

BetMGM: +450

Caesars: +350

DraftKings: +350

FanDuel: +320

Nikola Jokic and the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets remained the championship favorites at all four of the aforementioned sportsbooks as of Monday morning. They were followed by the Boston Celtics, who reached the 2022 NBA Finals before losing to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals this past season.

Beal obviously is an excellent player, with three NBA All-Star selections on his résumé. But again, the Suns already were viewed highly across the league thanks to their talented roster, headlined by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Reportedly acquiring Beal in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple draft picks isn’t a huge needle mover from a betting perspective, especially with lingering personnel questions beyond Phoenix’s new core.