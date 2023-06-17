Brewers SP Brandon Woodruff Throwing a Bullpen Session on Saturday by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff will throw a bullpen session on Saturday.

Woodruff is recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in early April. He has been cleared to throw since May 24, so this would be the next progression in his recovery. The best case for Woodruff’s return to the rotation would be around the All-Star break. He has only made two starts this season, posting a 0.79 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, with 12 Ks in 11.1 innings pitched.

On Saturday, the Brewers will host Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers will have Wade Miley on the hill against Mitch Keller of the Pirates. The Brewers are -172 (+1.5) on the run line and -102 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-105), and under (-115).

