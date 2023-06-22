Buffalo Bills NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 10.5 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills are the class of the AFC East and one of the top contenders to win the Lombardi trophy in the 2023-24 NFL season.

It’s been a struggle to find consistency in the postseason for the Buffalo Bills of late, but that hasn’t stopped them from succeeding during the regular season. The Bills have only made it to the AFC Championship Game once in their five years with Josh Allen as their quarterback, leaving question marks about their ability to go all the way.

Buffalo hasn’t been to the Super Bowl since 1993, when they were in the midst of an NFL record, losing in four consecutive Super Bowls. In saying that, the Bills have recorded at least ten wins in four of the last five seasons, and they’ve gone over that number in three of them. Those three happen to be the last three years, meaning there’s a lot of positivity surrounding this club, especially in the regular season.

Allen remains a perennial MVP candidate, and as long as he’s in the fold, Buffalo will continue to be a legitimate contender. The Bills got Allen a legitimate target to throw to over the middle of the field in Dalton Kincaid, a tight end they selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Buffalo also saw Jordan Poyer and Matt Milano re-sign, while Tremaine Edmunds and Rodger Saffold departed in free agency. The Bills have been linked to DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook, but nothing has transpired.

Looking toward the Buffalo Bills strength of schedule, the team is listed with the fourth-hardest slate in 2023-24. That would be much more alarming for a lackluster team, but the Bills can compete with anyone in the NFL. Still, that might alter whether or not you believe they can go over their 10.5-win total. The odds are currently juiced at -134 for them to hit the over, while the under is priced at +110.

As much as the under looks nice in what should be an improved AFC East, the Bills roster is too strong. Barring injury, this group shouldn’t have difficulty getting eleven or more wins. They’ve recorded 13 in two of the last three seasons, and there’s a good argument that this might be the best version of the Bills that we’ve seen in the Josh Allen era.

Verdict: Over 10.5 wins (-134)

