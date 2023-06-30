California Classic Summer League: Wembanyama, Miller, Hood-Schifino NBA Career Projections by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

As lottery picks Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Jalen Hood-Schifino officially start their time in the NBA next week at the California Classic, a part of NBA Summer League, we take some time to discuss what we believe their careers may look like and what role they could play in the association moving forward.

1. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs

Wembanyama’s potential seems to know no bounds. Many believe he has the makings of an All-Star player, with some even envisioning him contending for MVP titles within a few seasons. Barring any career-altering injuries, his on-court performance suggests a bright future. As the league increasingly favors players with smaller and leaner builds, Wembanyama should thrive as long as he gains some weight in his early seasons. The success of European professionals like Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic in the NBA sets a precedent that Wembanyama is likely to follow.

Player Comparison: Kevin Durant

2. Brandon Miller – Charlotte Hornets

While hoping that the investigation into Miller’s alleged involvement in a murder during his time at Alabama last season turns out to be unfounded, scouts will inevitably consider this matter. However, if he can steer clear of trouble in his future endeavors, Miller’s potential in terms of shooting and raw talent appears boundless.

Player Comparison: Paul George

3. Jalen Hood-Schifino – Los Angeles Lakers

In today’s NBA, patience and decision-making often outweigh pure athleticism. Players like Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Jalen Brunson have thrived despite not being the most athletically gifted. We confidently predict that Hood-Schifino will become a star at the next level. His ability to read Big Ten defenses as a freshman was exceptional, and he possesses the necessary skills to become a competent and skilled NBA guard.

Player Comparison: Jalen Brunson