Dodgers Won't Activate Max Muncy Saturday

by

2 hours ago

Max Muncy won’t be activated off the injury list Saturday by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

There was some thought that Muncy would come off this weekend, but manager Dave Roberts stated Friday that Muncy is still feeling tightness in his hamstring. Roberts did not say when he thought Muncy might be activated, but Sunday would also seem to be a stretch. Perhaps next week, LA’s slugger will get back into the lineup for the Dodgers.

The Astros will be in Los Angeles on Saturday to take on the Dodgers. Houston will have Ronel Blanco on the hill, and he will be up against Bobby Miller of the Dodgers. The Dodgers are +106 (-1.5) on the run line and -180 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5 (-122) and under (+100).

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

