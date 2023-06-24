Dodgers Won't Activate Max Muncy Saturday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Max Muncy won’t be activated off the injury list Saturday by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Dave Roberts said Max Muncy won?t be activated tomorrow either. Him being activated this weekend isn?t a guarantee. Still feeling some tightness, Roberts said.



Chris Taylor is still feeling ?balky,? Dave Roberts said. Can still pinch-hit, but that?s it right now. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 23, 2023

There was some thought that Muncy would come off this weekend, but manager Dave Roberts stated Friday that Muncy is still feeling tightness in his hamstring. Roberts did not say when he thought Muncy might be activated, but Sunday would also seem to be a stretch. Perhaps next week, LA’s slugger will get back into the lineup for the Dodgers.

The Astros will be in Los Angeles on Saturday to take on the Dodgers. Houston will have Ronel Blanco on the hill, and he will be up against Bobby Miller of the Dodgers. The Dodgers are +106 (-1.5) on the run line and -180 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5 (-122) and under (+100).

