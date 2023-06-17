Golden Knights G Logan Thompson Expected to be Completely Healthy Next Season by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports that Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to be fully recovered for training camp.

Bruce Cassidy said Logan Thompson is skating and should be 100% by training camp.



He said Mark Stone will need some time away from the rink ?like anyone does.? — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) June 16, 2023

Thompson was hurt in early March and didn’t play for the rest of the season. Thompson was the starting goaltender for the Golden Knights and made the All-Star team but didn’t suit up for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Golden Knights have two goaltenders under contract. Robin Lehner and Thompson. Lehner missed the entire season and has off-ice legal troubles. The team will unlikely go into next season with just Thompson between the pipes. Re-signing Adin Hill should be a priority in the offseason, and if successful, it’s hard to believe that Hill wouldn’t be their starting goalie. Thompson will have to earn that job back.

As for next season, even though the Golden Knights just won the Stanley Cup, they are tied for the fourth-best odds to win the cup next season at +1300.

