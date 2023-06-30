Grading Recent NBA Trades as Busy Offseason Kicks Off by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NBA offseason took no time to kick things off and is now in full swing. With the expectation that this offseason would be busy, and so far, recent weeks have proven this true.

Leading up to the draft, rumors swirled, and deals were made. Now, with free agency less than a week away, the real fun is set to begin.

Nonetheless, with a handful of trades already in the books, let’s rank them from best to worst.

Jazz Bring Collins in for Cheap

Trade details: Jazz receive John Collins, Hawks get Rudy Gay, a future second-round pick

John Collins has been a name in rumors for years. With the Hawks looking to get under the luxury tax, it was only a matter of time for he was moved, and with Danny Ainge’s constant pursuit of the high-flying forward, it is no surprise for him to land with the Jazz.

It makes sense if you look at the trade from Atlanta’s side. The Hawks were able to move off the 25-year-old’s three-year, $78 million deal. With the team moving Collins, it gives them a lot more breathing room to be aggressive in free agency and the trade market. Not only that, but the move clears playing time for young Hawks Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin, two names Quin Snyder has talked about getting more involved.

As for Utah, the team adds talent to their rising squad to pair alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, making their frontcourt one of the most exciting in the league. Grabbing a young player to match the team’s young timeframe at the expense of only an aging veteran and a future second-round pick seems like a no-brainer.

If Will Hardy and the Jazz can tap into Collins’s potential, which he’s shown flashes of, this could be a steal for Utah. Only time will tell.

Grade: A+

Celtics Land Porzingis

Trade details

Boston Celtics receive: Kristaps Porzingis, the No. 25 pick from MEM, and a 2024 first-round pick (top-four protected, via Golden State)

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Marcus Smart

Washington Wizards receive: Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, No. 35 pick

Last Wednesday, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that the Boston Celtics were in pursuit of star big man Kristaps Porzingis. Not long after, reports continued suggesting that a three-team deal was being finalized that would send Malcolm Brogdon of the Celtics to the Los Angeles Clippers, Porzingis to Boston, and a package built around Marcus Morris, Danilo Gallinari, and draft compensation headed to Washington.

After hours passed following the latest update on the trade, the Celtics were in a race against the clock with Kristaps’ $36 million contract opt-in deadline at midnight. The Clippers had worries about Brogdon’s injury suffered in the postseason and failed to get a team doctor to the reigning Sixth Man of the Year in time. The Celtics elected to pull out of the deal and engage with the Wizards and another team to facilitate the trade for Porzingis. Ultimately, the deal would send Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies.

The Celtics arguably got the best player in this deal. However, what they gave up seems to be the bigger talking point. Smart was Boston’s longest-tenured player on the team and, without a doubt, the heart and soul. It always seemed like Smart would retire a Celtic, and even Marcus himself believed that. Ultimately, Brad Stevens had a vision that Porzingis could be the missing piece for the team and made the move.

Boston formed a new big three in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Porzingis, and it’s not hard to understand why the team made the move. The Celtics managed to add another 20+ point per game scorer who happens to be a 7-foot-3 Unicorn that can play in the post. Not to mention that the team managed to grab two first-round picks in the deal.

Boston is a true championship contender with plenty of depth and assets to continue improving, the Celtics have the chance to truly separate themselves from the rest of the Eastern Conference if this offseason continues to work in their favor.

Grade: A

Grizzlies Bring in a Former DPOY

Trade details:

The Grizzlies were able to replace the defensive tenacity of Dillon Brooks with Smart, but only at the expense of Tyus Jones and draft capital. The former DPOY is, without a doubt, a great fit in Memphis with the team’s tough grit and grind philosophyâ€”perhaps a perfect match.

Memphis will enter next season shorthanded due to the recent 25-game suspension of Ja Morant. With Smart coming in, the team seemingly can fill two voids. Grabbing a ball handler who can defend all positions is a luxury, especially in the Grizzlies’ position. Bringing in a leader and glue player like the former Celtic at the cost the Grizzlies managed to do is a win.

Grade: A-

Warriors Trade for CP3

Trade Details:

Golden State Warriors receive: Chris Paul

Washington Wizards receive: Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, a 2030 first-round pick (protected), and a 2027 second-round pick

The Warriors were known as suitors from the jump when the news broke that Chris Paul would reportedly be waived if not traded. It was hard to imagine what avenues would allow Golden State to bring the 12-time All-Star to San Francisco. Nonetheless, the organization managed to get it done in typical Warrior fashion.

Paul has a history with Warriors players, most notably Draymond Green. Regardless, it didn’t stop new General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. from pulling the trigger on the trade. Now, it’s time for the team to figure it out come training camp, especially as the team continues to change with free agency approaching.

The Wake Forest alum’s fit alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will be interesting, but with Steve Kerr making the calls and his experience with small-ball lineups, there’s no doubt it’ll be figured out at some point.

The trade also gives the Warriors more wiggle room in free agency. With Draymond Green on the open market, they’ll need it.

Grade: B+

Bradley Beal Chooses Suns

Trade details:

Phoenix Suns receive: Bradley Beal, Isaiah Todd, and Jordan Goodwin

Washington Wizards receive: Chris Paul (flipped for Jordan Poole), Landry Shamet, cash, six second-round picks, and first-round pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030.

The Suns have gone for big fish since owner Matt Ishbia came into the picture and have since created one of the most talented yet expensive rosters in the league. With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton on the roster, the Suns may easily have one of the most feared starting lineups in the league, barring any changes.

Despite adding one of the NBA’s most electric scorers in Beal, Phoenix now finds themselves in a money jam with the need to fill out the rest of their roster still. With their recent moves of Durant and Beal, PHX went from being one of the deepest teams in the league to a team that lacks depth.

Luckily for the Suns, ring-chasing veterans will likely have Phoenix as their top destination when free agency starts. With star power, who knows how far this group can go? Like the rest of the trades, we’ll have to wait and see, but at the moment, James Jones and the Suns have a lot of work to do.

Grade B

Poole Party in Washington

Trade Details:

The Wizards are in full rebuild mode. With the team blowing up its whole operation by sending Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis to their preferred destinations, they’ve wasted no time reshaping their roster.

The Wizards now have their new No. 1 scoring option in Poole, who is coming off a career year averaging 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43% from the field and 33.6 from three-point range. Not to mention, the Michigan product played in all 82 games this season. In cases like Kyle Kuzma and Porzingis, it seemed playing for the Wizards allowed both players to develop and reach higher levels on a team that allowed them to play more freely. Perhaps this could be the same experience for Poole, and he could be the next cornerstone for the franchise.

The impact of the trade has yet to be seen, but for now, it seems to make sense for both sides.

Grade: B-

Washington Moves the Unicorn

Trade details:

Washington may have lost another big piece of their team, but new reports of Utah’s expected pursuit of the Latvian big man allowed the team to avoid losing him for nothing in free agency. In the Wizards’ position, it would have been hard to walk away with nearly anything of value, with Kristaps expected to test free agency or be traded away. With no leverage, the team pivoted and instead was able to land a viable point guard, expiring contracts, and draft compensation.

The Wizards are now in prime position to build from the ground up, hoping to return to contention.

Grade: C+

Wizards Burned by Suns

Trade details:

The Wizards got plenty of draft compensation for the three-time All-Star. However, it’s fair to say that if the franchise had elected to move the star before this offseason, there’s a solid chance they may have gotten closer to the king’s ransom.

Allowing Beal to insert a no-trade clause in his contract put Washington in a bad spot. The SEC product was able to twist the arm of the Wizards’ front office in the sense that he could not only choose his next destination but also what he would be traded for.

Regardless, the Wizards executives weren’t forced to make a deal with Beal inked to a long-term contract, but now the franchise finally looks ahead to the future as they start from scratch with the new regime.

Grade: C

Hawks Finally Move John Collins

Trade details:

The Hawks ownership reportedly encouraged Atlanta to get under the luxury tax. Obviously, John Collins was, unfortunately, on the outside looking in when it came to players the team would be looking to move. Being in the trade market for the last three seasons, it’s no surprise that the young forward was moved. But for the low value brought back, Atlanta should have moved the big man sooner.

With Collins possessing plenty of potential and headed to develop under a brilliant coach in Will Hardy, it won’t be a surprise to see the trade bite the Hawks down the road.

The team gave themselves more room to operate and be aggressive in the offseason, along with a serviceable veteran in Rudy Gay if the organization elects to keep him around.

Grade: C-