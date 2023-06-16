Grizzlies Star PG Ja Morant Suspended 25 Games by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant for 25 games to start the 2023-24 season following his second gun-related incident.

The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2023

Morant, who served an eight-game suspension in March, will also be subjected to certain conditions in order to be reinstated.

Furthermore, the 25-game ban means the two-time All-Star will not be eligible for seasonal awards such as MVP and All-NBA honors.

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

Morant appeared in 61 games for the Grizz last season, averaging 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.1 assists.