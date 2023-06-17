Guardians SP Triston McKenzie Scratched Due to Sore Right Elbow by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports that the Cleveland Guardians scratched pitcher Triston McKenzie from his start on Friday.

Toussaint will start tonight. Triston McKenzie scratched with right elbow discomfort. https://t.co/sCYuef6EoA — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) June 16, 2023

The Guardians stated that McKenzie was scratched because of right elbow discomfort. The team has not placed McKenzie on the injured list, but it seems imminent. McKenzie just returned to the rotation on June 4 after missing the first two-plus months of the season due to a right teres muscle strain in his shoulder. If this is a long-term injury, it could change the team’s plans regarding upcoming free agent Shane Bieber before the trade deadline.

On Saturday, the Guardians will have Bieber on the bump against Tommy Henry of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Guardians are +140 (-1.5) on the run line and -112 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-122), and under (+100).

