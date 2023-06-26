Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: June 26 Player Props by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The WNBA season continues tonight with just one game on tap as the league-best Las Vegas Aces (12-1) host the Indiana Fever (5-8). This will be the third and final meeting between the teams this season, Las Vegas winning both prior matchups, the latest a 101-88 victory this past Saturday.

The Aces enter the contest as whopping -14.5 point favorites.

Below are my top player prop options, beginning with the reigning MVP.

LV A’ja Wilson OVER 19.5 Points (-138)

Indiana has had no answer for Wilson, the veteran torching the Fever for 27 and 28 points, respectively, in the season’s two meetings. In fact, Wilson’s scoring outputs against Indiana represent her highest thus far during the 2023 campaign. I’m expecting more of the same as the Aces look to sweep the season series. Give me A’ja Wilson OVER 19.5 points.

IND NaLyssa Smith UNDER 14.5 Points (-106)

After scoring just seven points in the initial meeting on June 4, Smith exploded for 26 during Saturday’s rematch on 11-19 shooting. As impressive as that performance was, it marked just the third time in her past ten games that Smith has tallied more than 14 points. That lack of consistency makes it difficult for me to bank on a repeat showing in what remains a daunting matchup, not to mention the possible blowout risk. Give me the UNDER.

IND Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 Made Threes (+136)

There isn’t a lot of great value tonight, but Mitchell did drain five threes the first time these teams met before going 1-3 from downtown on Saturday. The 27-year-old is averaging 2.6 made threes this season at a career-best 41.0% clip, knocking down at least two triples in ten of Indiana’s 13 games. That’s enough for me to roll with Mitchell at plus money in a game the Fever will need her offense if they want to keep this one close. Give me Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 made threes.

