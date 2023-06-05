Kyrie Irving Recruiting LeBron James to Dallas by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Could LeBron James and Kyrie Irving team up again before their NBA careers are over?

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Irving has contacted James to see if The King would be interested in joining the Mavs.

Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 5, 2023

Irving, who Dallas acquired at the trade deadline, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Meanwhile, James is under contract with the Lakers for the 2023-24 campaign with a player option the following year. The 38-year-old is pondering his basketball future, but the expectation is he will return for a 21st NBA season.

Irving and James played three seasons together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping the organization capture its first NBA Championship in 2016.

While much talk has surrounded Irving joining LeBron in LA, the 31-year-old’s recruiting efforts suggest he could re-up in Dallas, continuing his partnership with fellow superstar Luka Doncic.

