Miguel Cabrera Rejoins Tigers After Daughter's Graduation by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The Detroit Tigers will have their designated hitter back in the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Jason Beck reports that Miguel Cabrera returned to the team after missing the penultimate matchup to attend his daughter’s graduation.

Lineups are not yet available, but Miggy is expected in his usual DH spot against Michael Kopech and the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera is back with Tigers today after a quick trip home for his daughter?s high school graduation. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 4, 2023

Already confirmed to retire at the season’s end, Cabrera is enjoying his victory lap. The two-time MVP has been a modest offensive contributor, recording 19 hits and seven RBI, with only four doubles and no home runs. Nevertheless, he’s been a regular for the Tigers, appearing in 29 games.

Nick Maton filled in for Cabrera on Saturday; however, Maton should occupy a defensive position on the infield in the series finale.

The Tigers are looking to avoid the three-game sweep but will have to overcome the betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook has Detroit lined as +146 underdogs, with the total set at 8.5.