New York Jets – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24

After posting a seven-win campaign last year, the New York Jets have much higher expectations heading into the 2023-24 NFL season. There are multiple special futures to look at on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those special bets and decide which ones merit backing.

New York Jets to Score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game +100

It won’t be as difficult to imagine the New York Jets hitting this future bet. In Week 3 last year, the Jet’s chances of scoring a touchdown in every game were busted. With a more competent quarterback leading the charge in Aaron Rodgers, New York won’t be as hard-pressed to find offense in 2023. Knowing that, you can understand why the Jets are listed at only +100 to score a touchdown in every regular season game. Still, there was more than one occasion last year where their offense couldn’t muster up a touchdown, meaning you have to have faith that Rodgers will be able to take this offense to the next level. We have a strong hunch he’ll be able to do that, meaning we don’t have a problem backing this number.

Garrett Wilson to score 10+ Touchdowns in the Regular Season +125

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a solid rookie season for the club and won the 2022-23 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. He caught 83 balls on 147 targets, which equated to 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. The touchdown totals were not impressive, but the team didn’t score that many through the air in 2022-23. Rodgers should be locked in with Wilson as the team’s top target. Finding the endzone six more times might seem complicated, but when Rodgers like’s a receiver, their stats show it. You should know early on whether this bet can hit, but we’ll fade it for now.

New York Jets to Make the Playoffs and Green Bay Packers to Miss the Playoffs +150

The New York Jets are listed at -134 to make the playoffs, while the Packers are more longshots at +138. We like for the Jets to qualify as a wild-card team in the AFC, while the NFC is much more wide-open. The Packer’s season will come down to whether or not Jordan Love can replace Rodgers at quarterback and if their defense can play at a higher level. For now, there are too many what-ifs with the Packers, meaning we like this bet’s value at +150.

Allen Lazard to score 10+ Touchdowns in the Regular Season +250

It’s no secret that Rodgers loves wide receiver Allen Lazard. In the offseason, he signed on with the Jets, and Rodgers joined him in New York. Over the last two seasons, Lazard has hauled in six and eight touchdowns. Even though he’s only 27 years old, we don’t expect him to see an uptick in his numbers in this offense. We’re content fading Lazard to record ten or more touchdowns at +250.

New York Jets to Make the AFC Championship Game +400

Whether you look at the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, or Kansas City Chiefs, there’s no shortage of contending teams in the AFC. The Jets would like to be part of that group, and Rodgers will be the key to whether or not they can achieve that. In addition to Rodgers, the defense can take another step forward in 2023. Even if the defense and Rodgers hit another level for the Jets in 2023, barring injuries, it’s hard to see one of the Bills, Bengals, or Chiefs falling off. We won’t put it past the Jets to have a successful regular season, but it will be difficult for them to take down one of those three teams to get to the AFC title game.