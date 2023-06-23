Pacers Select Bilal Coulibaly 7th Overall Pick, Traded to Washington Wizards by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA Draft is always filled with surprises, and one particular moment that caught everyone’s attention was the seventh overall pick, where the Indiana Pacers made a surprising selection that deviated from the predicted outcome.

Leading up to the draft, speculations and mock drafts had hinted at a different player for the seventh pick. However, the Pacers threw a curveball and chose Victor Wembenyama’s teammate, Bilal Coulibaly. Coulibaly’s name had rarely been mentioned in pre-draft discussions, making his selection a genuine surprise.

It disrupted the projected sequence of picks and led to a ripple effect throughout the rest of the draft. The Washington Wizards ultimately acquired Coulibaly from the Pacers, further adding to the intrigue and unpredictability of the draft.

This surprising turn of events also had implications for betting markets. Coulibaly’s chances of being a top-10 selection were initially considered unlikely, with odds of +210.

The draft highlighted the rise of players from overseas leagues, with two players from Metropolitan 92 of the French professional league. Wembenyama went as the number one overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs, showcasing the growing influence of international talent in the NBA.

