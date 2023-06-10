Padres SS Xander Bogaerts Returned to the Starting Lineup on Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The San Diego Padres’ official website reports that shortstop Xander Bogaerts returned to the starting lineup on Friday.

Bogaerts had missed the last four games due to a wrist injury that some thought would place him on the injured list. Bogaerts avoided that designation and went 2-5 with a double as the Padres defeated the Colorado Rockies 9-6 on Friday.

Bogaerts got off to a hot start this season but has cooled off dramatically. Over his last 14 games, Bogaerts has a slash line of .185/.214/.259. He is batting .252 on the season with seven HRs, 21 RBI, six SB, and 31 runs in 57 games.

On Saturday, the Padres will be in the thin air of Colorado to take on the Rockies. The Padres will have Ryan Weathers on the hill while the Padres counter with Kyle Freeland. The Padres are +105 (-1.5) on the run line and -138 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 12.5, over (-104), and under (-118).