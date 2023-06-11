Phillies Activate Alec Bohm Ahead of Tilt vs. Dodgers by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Philadelphia Phillies will have one of their top offensive contributors back in the lineup Sunday versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

David Murphy confirms that Alec Bohm has been activated off the injured list and will be batting fifth in the series finale vs. LA.

Alec Bohm is back and batting fifth against the Dodgers today. No official move announced yet — David Murphy (@ByDavidMurphy) June 11, 2023

Bohm has been absent with a hamstring injury since the end of May. Nevertheless, he continues to be the team leader in RBI despite playing in 11 fewer games than the next closest player. Moreover, Bohm has contributed 23 runs, 15 extra-base hits, and a .724 OPS.

Kody Clemens was filling in for Bohm but should revert to a bench role with the former first-round pick back in the lineup. In 33 games this season, Clemens has a .775 OPS.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Phillies lined as +111 home underdogs in Sunday’s rubber match.

That’s validated by the SportsGrid MLB Picks algorithm, which shows a significant advantage in backing the Dodgers on the run line.