Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 8.5

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be a well-oiled machine, and there’s potential that this young core will take the next step for the 2023-24 NFL season.Pittsburgh Steelers Over/Under 8.5 Wins (Over -150, Under +120)

Mike Tomlin has been a premier coach in the NFL, and he’s still never finished a season below the .500 mark. The Steelers sported a 9-8 record last year, falling just short of qualifying for the postseason. Entering 2023, Pittsburgh’s projected win total is 8.5, with the over priced at -150, while the under is listed at +120.

Pittsburgh finished third in the AFC North last season, and they’ll enter 2023 with a top-10 schedule. The Steelers have the eighth-easiest strength of schedule, which certainly should play to their benefit. In saying that, Pittsburgh has been notorious for playing down to their competition, meaning Tomlin will have to ensure this group is ready to compete in matchups where they’re listed as the favorites.

In four of the last five seasons, the Steelers have recorded nine or more victories, so the juiced price of -150 to go over 8.5 wins makes a lot of sense, especially when you factor in that we’re expecting some young players to take jumps. The leader of that pack is Kenny Pickett, who the Steelers selected with their first-round pick one year ago.

Reports are encouraging surrounding the sophomore signal caller that he’s ready to take another step in 2023, which is promising, considering how strong he looked in the back half of his rookie campaign. With an improved offensive line headlined by free agency additions and trading up in the first round to select Broderick Jones out of Georgia, Pickett will be much more protected in the pocket, giving him more time to make better decisions.

On defense, the Steelers will once again be a handful. They aren’t the Steel Curtain anymore, but T.J. Watt remains a perennial threat to win Defensive Player of the Year. Getting to the quarterback shouldn’t be an issue, while the Steelers also beefed up their secondary with veteran corner Patrick Peterson. Pittsburgh will need to be better against the pass in 2023 if they hope to be in the conversation for the AFC North, let alone going over their win total of 8.5.

With a schedule that doesn’t appear scary at face value, Pittsburgh is poised to once again finish above .500 in 2023. Even though there’s some juice on their price tag at -150, the Steelers are an excellent bet to go over this season.

Verdict: Over 8.5 Wins at -150

