Ranking NFC Threats to Eagles and 49ers

I’m tired of hearing the San Francisco 49ers complain about the NFC Championship game. They got crushed by the Eagles 31-7 but continue to make excuses about how things “would’ve been different if they had a quarterback.” Well, you had one, but your coach decided to block Haason Reddick with a tight end, resulting in a punishing sack that caused Brock Purdy’s injury. Plus, does anyone think Purdy would’ve outdueled Jalen Hurts?

The Eagles and 49ers are on a collision course for the NFC Championship game again, given that they are the two best teams in the conference, the most proven, and share the highest odds of winning the crown at +350 and +400, respectively. Can anyone challenge them?

Here are the four most significant threats to ruining a potential Eagles-49ers rematch.

Putting the Cowboys first feels foolish because they continually receive all the hype but find new ways to choke. Still, they are the third-best team in this conference. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb will continue to build chemistry, with Brandin Cooks adding another threat. Defensively, they have Micah Parsons, looking to convert to the defensive end position fully, and Stephon Gilmore’s acquisition creates one of the league’s best cornerback tandems. Regardless, I need to see it to believe it with the Cowboys.

What could this Seahawks offense become? Geno Smith is no gun-slinger or top talent by any means, but the talent around him is something else. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba form one of the league’s best wide receiver trios. Seattle also has a two-horse backfield with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet that will give opposing defenses fits. Not to mention, cornerback Devon Witherspoon joins Tariq Woolen in an attempt to recreate the Legion of Boom. The Seahawks are far from a finished product, but with one of the league’s most talented young cores and Pete Carroll leading the way, it wouldn’t be surprising if they make some serious noise this postseason.

The buzz around the Detroit Lions is rarely seen. The league already put forth their vote of confidence, putting them center stage for the NFL’s opening night against the Kansas City Chiefs. But could they be the NFC champions? I’m not so sure. If we compare the Lions to the Seahawks, the only advantage I’d give the Lions is their offensive line. Seattle has skill positions, a quarterback, and a better defense. I want to see Dan Campbell lift this Lions team over the hump, but it might be too soon.

The NFC South was the worst division in football last year and could be again. However, someone has to win it. After lofty expectations last season, the Saints fell flat on their face. Add Derek Carr, who is looking for a fresh start, and the Saints could be dangerous. They have a formidable defense that won’t be pushed around and a promising offense. Alvin Kamara is one of the most dynamic backs in the league, while Chris Olave and Michael Thomas give Carr two talented receivers on the outside. If the Saints win the division, who knows what noise they could make in the playoffs. At 17-1, crazier things have happened.

