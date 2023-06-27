Ranking the Notable NBA Free Agents
Several marquee names highlight this year’s NBA free agency period, which officially begins Friday, June 30, at 6:00 p.m. ET.
For clarification, unrestricted free agents can sign with any team. The same goes for restricted free agents, the only difference being a player’s initial team can match any offer to retain his services.
Here are the top 20 available free agents.
2023 Free Agents
|Ranking
|Player
|Position
|2022-23 Team
|Age
|Type
|1.
|Kyrie Irving
|PG/SG
|Brooklyn Nets/Dallas Mavericks
|31
|UFA
|2.
|James Harden
|PG/SG
|Philadelphia 76ers
|33
|PO
|3.
|Fred VanVleet
|PG
|Toronto Raptors
|29
|UFA
|4.
|Draymond Green
|PF
|Golden State Warriors
|33
|UFA
|5.
|Khris Middleton
|SF/SG
|Milwaukee Bucks
|31
|UFA
|6.
|Jerami Grant
|PF/SF
|Portland Trail Blazers
|29
|UFA
|7.
|Nikola Vucevic
|C
|Chicago Bulls
|32
|UFA
|8
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF/SF
|Washington Wizards
|27
|UFA
|9.
|Austin Reaves
|SG/SF
|Los Angeles Lakers
|25
|RFA
|10.
|Brook Lopez
|C
|Milwaukee Bucks
|35
|UFA
|11.
|Cam Johnson
|SF/PF
|Phoenix Suns/Brooklyn Nets
|27
|RFA
|12.
|Jakob Poeltl
|C
|Toronto Raptors
|27
|UFA
|13.
|D’Angelo Russell
|PG
|Minnesota Timberwolves/Los Angeles Lakers
|27
|UFA
|14.
|Josh Hart
|SF/SG
|Portland Trail Blazers/New York Knicks
|28
|UFA
|15.
|Russell Westbrook
|PG
|Los Angeles Lakers/Los Angeles Clippers
|34
|UFA
|16.
|Christian Wood
|PF/C
|Dallas Mavericks
|27
|UFA
|17.
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG/PG
|Utah Jazz
|31
|PO
|18.
|Harrison Barnes
|SF
|Sacramento Kings
|31
|UFA
|19.
|Bruce Brown
|SG/SF
|Denver Nuggets
|26
|UFA
|20.
|Dillon Brooks
|SF/SG
|Memphis Grizzlies
|27
|UFA
Love or hate him, Kyrie Irving headlines the players who could potentially sign elsewhere. While his off-court baggage could deter some teams, Irving remains one of the league’s premiere point guards whenever he steps on the floor. Across 60 games between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks last season, the eight-time All-Star averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. That kind of star-level production does not hit the market often, and the Dallas brass will likely do everything they can to keep him.
Running a close second to Irving is Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, who is widely expected to decline his $35.6 million player option for next season. Reports surfaced in May that Harden is seriously considering a reunion with the Houston Rockets, with whom he spent the most productive seasons of his career. Those talks have quieted in recent weeks, but Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Sixers are “more optimistic” The Beard stays put. If Harden is serious about adding a championship to his Hall of Fame resume, re-upping in the City of Brotherly Love is likely his best course of action.