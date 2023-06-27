Ranking the Notable NBA Free Agents by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Several marquee names highlight this year’s NBA free agency period, which officially begins Friday, June 30, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

For clarification, unrestricted free agents can sign with any team. The same goes for restricted free agents, the only difference being a player’s initial team can match any offer to retain his services.

Here are the top 20 available free agents.

2023 Free Agents

Ranking Player Position 2022-23 Team Age Type 1. Kyrie Irving PG/SG Brooklyn Nets/Dallas Mavericks 31 UFA 2. James Harden PG/SG Philadelphia 76ers 33 PO 3. Fred VanVleet PG Toronto Raptors 29 UFA 4. Draymond Green PF Golden State Warriors 33 UFA 5. Khris Middleton SF/SG Milwaukee Bucks 31 UFA 6. Jerami Grant PF/SF Portland Trail Blazers 29 UFA 7. Nikola Vucevic C Chicago Bulls 32 UFA 8 Kyle Kuzma PF/SF Washington Wizards 27 UFA 9. Austin Reaves SG/SF Los Angeles Lakers 25 RFA 10. Brook Lopez C Milwaukee Bucks 35 UFA 11. Cam Johnson SF/PF Phoenix Suns/Brooklyn Nets 27 RFA 12. Jakob Poeltl C Toronto Raptors 27 UFA 13. D’Angelo Russell PG Minnesota Timberwolves/Los Angeles Lakers 27 UFA 14. Josh Hart SF/SG Portland Trail Blazers/New York Knicks 28 UFA 15. Russell Westbrook PG Los Angeles Lakers/Los Angeles Clippers 34 UFA 16. Christian Wood PF/C Dallas Mavericks 27 UFA 17. Jordan Clarkson SG/PG Utah Jazz 31 PO 18. Harrison Barnes SF Sacramento Kings 31 UFA 19. Bruce Brown SG/SF Denver Nuggets 26 UFA 20. Dillon Brooks SF/SG Memphis Grizzlies 27 UFA

Love or hate him, Kyrie Irving headlines the players who could potentially sign elsewhere. While his off-court baggage could deter some teams, Irving remains one of the league’s premiere point guards whenever he steps on the floor. Across 60 games between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks last season, the eight-time All-Star averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. That kind of star-level production does not hit the market often, and the Dallas brass will likely do everything they can to keep him.

Running a close second to Irving is Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, who is widely expected to decline his $35.6 million player option for next season. Reports surfaced in May that Harden is seriously considering a reunion with the Houston Rockets, with whom he spent the most productive seasons of his career. Those talks have quieted in recent weeks, but Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Sixers are “more optimistic” The Beard stays put. If Harden is serious about adding a championship to his Hall of Fame resume, re-upping in the City of Brotherly Love is likely his best course of action.