Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NHL’s Stanley Cup Final is shifting to Florida, with the Vegas Golden Knights holding a 2-0 series edge over the Panthers heading into Game 3.Vegas Golden Knights (+102) vs. Florida Panthers (-122) Total: 5.5 (O -128, U +104)

The series has been all Golden Knights through two games, as Vegas defended its home-ice advantage. Now, the Panthers have a chance to do the same with Games 3 and 4 heading to Florida. Despite the lopsided Game 2 result, the Panthers are much better than that final score indicates.

Florida is a slight home favorite for Game 3 on the moneyline at -122, while the Golden Knights are +102. The odds haven’t moved significantly from Games 1 and 2, but Florida has a slight edge at home.

Looking toward the goalie matchup, the visiting Panthers will continue to ride Sergei Bobrovsky between the pipes while the Golden Knights stick with Adin Hill. Florida’s netminder has an 11-4 record with a .925 save percentage, while Hill is 9-3 with a .937 save percentage. It’s hard to give an edge here one way or another with how dialed both goalies are, but experience favors Bobrovsky.

Tonight is a must-win for the Panthers if they want to stay in the series. Vegas deserves to be up 2-0, but Florida needs to find another gear, and Bobrovsky must return to his previous form. We like the desperate Panthers on the moneyline at -122.

Best Bet: Panthers moneyline (-122)

In their two regular-season matchups, Vegas and the Panthers tallied three and six goals. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final saw seven goals scored, and Game 2 saw nine. Much of the offense has come from Vegas, as they combined to score 12 of the 16 goals. The total for Game 3 is 5.5, with the over at -128 and the under at +104. Three of the four matchups between the Golden Knights and Panthers have gone over the projected total. If Florida hopes to come out on top in Game 3, they need to keep the score low and Bobrovsky to be on point. As a result, we like the value that the under 5.5 presents at +104.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (+104)

Odds courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.