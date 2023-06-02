Suns to Hire Frank Vogel as Head Coach by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Phoenix Suns are set to hire Frank Vogel as their new head coach.

BREAKING: The Suns are planning to hire Frank Vogel as the franchise?s next coach, sources tell ESPN. Sides are starting work on a long-term deal. Vogel brings with him a 2020 NBA title and history of constructing high-level defenses. pic.twitter.com/csF6bO8Bp7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2023

Vogel replaces former bench boss Monty Williams, who was fired after the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Suns in the second round of the postseason. Williams has since inked a six-year, $78.5 million contract with the Detroit Pistons, the richest deal for a head coach in NBA history.

Vogel last served as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers (2019-2022), whom he led to an NBA Title during the 2020 Bubble.

The 49-year-old began his head coaching career with the Indiana Pacers, a six-year tenure that included back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances in 2013 and 2014.

Vogel also spent two seasons as head coach of the Orlando Magic from 2016-2018.

Known for his defensive acumen, Vogel joins a Suns squad headlined by superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and will have championship expectations next season.

