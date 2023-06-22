The 3 Best Small Forwards in the 2023 NBA Draft by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

If you’re a fan of score-first players and elite defenders, then the top small forwards in this year’s NBA Draft class should intrigue you. As we usher in a new generation of talent with this year’s draft, we look at the trio of small forwards we believe will be taken within the lottery on Thursday night.

1. Brandon Miller

Based on your description, Brandon Miller appears to be a proficient shooter, especially from three-point range. His considerable wingspan and quick shot release will likely aid his transition to professional basketball, where the speed of play and defensive intensity are often higher. The versatility in his shooting – being able to score off the dribble and catch-and-shoot – would make him a valuable asset to any NBA team. His prowess in transition play and his ability to finish at the rim only add to his appeal.

2. Cam Whitmore

Whitmore’s dedication to perfecting his moves, along with his effective jab step and pump-fakes, make him a formidable player on offense. His physical attributes and quickness provide him with a distinct advantage in the paint, where he seems to excel. His prospect status is rising, and it’s understandable why. His agility and power, coupled with his deceptive moves, make him a tough player to guard.

3. Bilal Coulibaly

Coulibaly’s defensive skills, especially as a wing defender, are apparently noteworthy. His size and impressive wingspan, coupled with his agility and quickness, make him a constant threat on the defensive end. He can disrupt offensive plays and alter shot attempts, both in one-on-one situations and when providing help defense. His offensive skills, including his ability to navigate through lanes and finish at the rim, add another dimension to his game. His style of play would be a great addition to a team looking for a strong two-way player.

