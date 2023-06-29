The Match: Do Klay and Curry Have an Edge Over Mahomes and Kelce? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

This year’s much-anticipated The Match returns with a twist, pitting two power duos from the NBA and NFL against each other in a golf face-off that promises high stakes and thrilling action.

Stepping up to the tee, it’s the Splash Brothers – Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors – versus the Kansas City Chiefs dynamo duo, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. With a combined total of 12 championships between these four sports giants, the golf course will serve as an unexpected battlefield for establishing sporting dominance. However, only one duo will walk away with the bragging rights after this unique 12-hole match.

The game rules? A modified alternate shot format ramps up the need for coordination and strategic gameplay. According to Bet MGM, the Warriors duo enters the fray as the favorites with odds at -300 to win outright. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are the underdogs, with odds pegged at +220. For those still smarting from the football season, it’s tough to bet against the Chiefs.

Nevertheless, Stephen Curry‘s golfing prowess cannot be overlooked. He’s not just a basketball superstar but an exceptional golfer boasting a reported plus-one handicap. His golfing talents aren’t just limited to his home course either. He has proven himself in multiple Korn Ferry Tour events, playing three rounds under 75, a remarkable feat on a course set up for professionals.

On the Chiefs side, Patrick Mahomes carries a 7.7 handicap, while Travis Kelce stands at an 11. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson is slightly behind at a 15 handicap.

Given these numbers and Curry’s noted skill on the green, his game is expected to outshine the others during this year’s match. So, it seems the smart bet could be the Warriors at -300. Regardless of the outcome, the clash between the NBA and NFL titans will undeniably be a spectacle worth watching. Stay tuned for this spectacular fusion of basketball, football, and golf as we witness sports history in the making.