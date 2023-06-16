Where do Grizzlies Turn After Ja Morant Suspension? by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

The NBA handed Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant a 25-game suspension Friday morning in the wake of repeated off-court violations, most recently flashing a firearm on an Instagram Live.

Despite being the second seed in the Western Conference last season, Memphis is coming off a first-round postseason exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies are looking for an identity shift and added talent to capitalize on a Western Conference full of great teams but with no runaway favorite.

Losing Morant for 25 games won’t help Memphis stay afloat, so where do the Grizzlies turn?

Here are the three best options at point guard for the Grizzlies.



Chris Paul’s availability seems to be all over the place as reports circulate that he’d like to stay with the Phoenix Suns despite the team exploring release options. Memphis needs him more than anyone else. First, he fills an immediate hole. There was a regression in Paul’s game as the season progressed, but he still has gas in the tank. He can immediately slide into Memphis’ starting lineup as a commanding veteran and lead the immature group in Ja’s absence. When Ja returns, he can be a dynamic sixth man while providing mentorship for Morant. It would be a win-win for all parties.

Tyus Jones is a fine player, and he could be a starting point guard in the NBA, but not on a championship contender. He’ll provide Memphis with solid minutes, but with the Western Conference being so tight, it’s unlikely he can elevate the Grizzlies as Paul could. Jones would be better suited to be the first man off the bench, who can give occasional spot starts.

The Grizzlies have built their entire team through the draft, whether it be Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., or many of their bench pieces. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports that the Grizzlies are aggressively trying to move up from their current 25th overall pick and looking to select an immediate contributor. I’d like that to be for a combo guard who can play in the back-court alongside Desmond Bane, and Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino, likely be selected in the teens, would fit the bill. He’s a lengthy guard who is a proven facilitator and can create his own shot. Selecting him would provide an immediate lead and add another talented young prospect to their depth.