Where Oddsmakers List Celtics’ Jayson Tatum On 2024 NBA MVP Board
The Celtics star finished fourth in NBA MVP voting last season
Coming off back-to-back First Team All-NBA campaigns, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum figures to be in the mix to win the league’s MVP award when the 2023-24 campaign rolls around.
Tatum finished in a distant fourth place for the award last season before the Celtics were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the Eastern Conference finals. Tatum and the Celtics finished with the second-best regular season record in the NBA.
Joel Embiid will enter the upcoming campaign as the reigning NBA MVP after Nikola Jokic (2021, 2022) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020) each won consecutive awards. Jokic and Antetokounmpo finished second and third, respectively, behind Embiid, who received 73 of 100 first-place votes.
DraftKings Sportsbook opened the 2023-24 NBA MVP market and to no surprise many of the same names are atop the board. Tatum, specifically, has the fifth-best odds at 9-1.
Nikola Jokic +475
Luka Doncic +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo +550
Joel Embiid +600
Jayson Tatum +900
Kevin Durant +1300
Steph Curry +1400
Devin Booker +1800
LeBron James +1900
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +2000
The Phoenix Suns are the only team to have two players — Durant, Booker — listed among those in the top 10 of shortest odds. Tatum’s co-star on the Celtics, Jaylen Brown, is well down the list at 70-1.