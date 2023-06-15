Where Oddsmakers List Celtics’ Jayson Tatum On 2024 NBA MVP Board The Celtics star finished fourth in NBA MVP voting last season by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Coming off back-to-back First Team All-NBA campaigns, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum figures to be in the mix to win the league’s MVP award when the 2023-24 campaign rolls around.

Tatum finished in a distant fourth place for the award last season before the Celtics were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the Eastern Conference finals. Tatum and the Celtics finished with the second-best regular season record in the NBA.

Joel Embiid will enter the upcoming campaign as the reigning NBA MVP after Nikola Jokic (2021, 2022) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020) each won consecutive awards. Jokic and Antetokounmpo finished second and third, respectively, behind Embiid, who received 73 of 100 first-place votes.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened the 2023-24 NBA MVP market and to no surprise many of the same names are atop the board. Tatum, specifically, has the fifth-best odds at 9-1.

Nikola Jokic +475

Luka Doncic +500

Giannis Antetokounmpo +550

Joel Embiid +600

Jayson Tatum +900

Kevin Durant +1300

Steph Curry +1400

Devin Booker +1800

LeBron James +1900

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +2000

The Phoenix Suns are the only team to have two players — Durant, Booker — listed among those in the top 10 of shortest odds. Tatum’s co-star on the Celtics, Jaylen Brown, is well down the list at 70-1.