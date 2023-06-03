White Sox SP Mike Clevinger Activated from Injured List Friday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Chicago White Sox have activated Mike Clevinger from the injured list, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Hanser Alberto gets designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/mz11EZy7CA — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 2, 2023

Clevinger started against the Detroit Tigers on Friday and threw five innings of three-hit ball as the Sox defeated the Tigers 3-0. Clevinger was on the IL with a wrist injury but has yet to show he can be the dominant starting pitcher he was with the Cleveland Guardians before being traded to the San Diego Padres in 2020. Injuries are likely why he is no longer that ace SP, as he has only made 32 starts since undergoing Tommy John surgery. If Clevinger can show anything close to his past capabilities, he could be a name to watch before the trade deadline. This season hasn’t been going well for the White Sox, and if he continues to go south, they could look to deal with just about anyone who isn’t nailed down before that deadline.

On Saturday, the White Sox will host the Tigers. Chicago will have Dylan Cease on the hill, and he will be up against Michael Lorenzen of the Tigers. The Sox are +125 (-1.5) on the run line and -162 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and under (-106).