WNBA Player Props: Top Plays for June 22

Bettors are tasked with a three-game slate in the WNBA tonight as the season cruises along its second month. The Minnesota Lynx host the Connecticut Sun, the Washington Mystics visit the Chicago Sky, and the Indiana Fever travel to Seattle to take on the Storm.

To spice up your viewing experience, I’ve highlighted three of my favorite player prop options, beginning with Chicago’s two-time All-Star.

CHI Kahleah Copper – OVER 16.5 Points (-122)

Copper struggled Sunday versus the Mystics, scoring just eight points on 4-10 shooting as the Sky fell 77-66. It was the first time all season that the 28-year-old failed to score in double figures and the first time she failed to attempt more than ten shots in a game. Before the down outing, Copper had topped tonight’s scoring prop in four of her past five games, including a pair of 20+ performances. I think the Philly native will bounce back in tonight’s rematch, and I like Copper to go OVER 16.5 points.

IND Aliyah Boston – OVER 17.5 Points (-114)

Indiana’s prized rookie, Boston, is coming off one of her best performances of the campaign, tying her season-high of 25 points in the Fever’s 100-94 loss to the Atlanta Dream. The former South Carolina standout has scored 18 or more points in three straight games and battles a Seattle squad that ranks ninth in points allowed (85.3 PPG) and tenth in defensive rating (103.9). Give me Aliyah Boston OVER 17.5 points.

CT Alyssa Thomas – OVER 9.5 Assists (-113)

Thomas was dominant on both ends of the floor during Tuesday’s 85-79 victory over the Storm, tallying 13 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists for her first triple-double of the season. Tonight, I’m keying in on the veteran’s 9.5 assists prop as Thomas has notched exactly 12 helpers in back-to-back games and three of her past five. She draws a favorable matchup against the 4-8 Lynx, who are allowing 20.8 APG – third-worst in the association. I like Thomas’s playmaking skills to continue to shine through, and I’m rolling with the OVER this evening.