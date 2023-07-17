3 Golfers Worth Playing at the Open Championship? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As we gear up for one of the biggest tournaments in golf, The Open Championship, all eyes may be on Rory McIlroy, especially after his recent win at the Scottish Open. However, if you’re seeking value, cast your gaze toward Jon Rahm. Given his undeniable skill and consistency, it’s puzzling to see his odds sitting almost twice as long as McIlroy’s and Scott Scheffler’s.

Is it Worth Taking Rory at the Open?

Speaking of Scheffler, his current form is truly hard to ignore. In fact, he is one of the hottest golfers right now, boasting seven consecutive top-five finishes. This impressive streak hasn’t been matched since Tiger Woods‘ 2007 performance. To further highlight Scheffler’s potential, he currently ranks first in strokes gained approach and strokes gained off the tee and fifth in scrambling. For a tournament like the Open, where the ability to scramble is often the key to success, Scheffler’s proficiency could give him a significant edge.

The Open Betting Insights

Another name worthy of attention is Rickie Fowler, who surprisingly wasn’t listed amongst the leading contenders. After a triumphant breakthrough at Detroit a couple of weeks ago, Fowler demonstrated his ability to rack up birdies at the US Open, making 23 in total and shooting a staggering 62. If not for an unfortunate round on Sunday, we might be talking about Fowler as one of the leading contenders for the Open.

The Open Championship Preview

So, while the spotlight may be on McIlroy right now, keep an eye on Rahm, Scheffler, and Fowler as the tournament unfolds. It won’t be a shock if these names climb the leaderboard and contend for the Claret Jug.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.