6 College Football Quarterback Transfers on New Teams by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

With the 2023 college football season kicking off in just 33 days, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as teams gear up for the grueling, exciting months ahead. This year’s player line-up is a mix of familiar and fresh faces, with an exciting group of quarterbacks ready to make their mark. Here, we’re looking at six standout quarterbacks to watch out for this season.

Starting in the Bluegrass State, Kentucky welcomes Devin Leary to the helm as their new quarterback. Leary, a transfer from NC State, is an experienced player looking to bring his prowess to Kentucky’s offensive line.

Notre Dame is also welcoming a new quarterback to their roster. Sam Hartman, who received significant attention during his tenure at Wake Forest, is making his move to Notre Dame this season. Hartman is known for his ability to throw the ball down the field, something that has been absent from the Fighting Irish’s strategy in recent years.

Wisconsin, known for its run-heavy offense, is introducing Tanner Mordecai as their new quarterback. After throwing an impressive number of yards at SMU, it will be intriguing to see if Mordecai can inspire a shift in the Badgers’ traditional offensive style.

Then we have DJ Uiagalelei, transitioning from Clemson to Oregon State. This move comes after an unsuccessful stint at Clemson, leaving many questioning whether the Beavers’ environment will better fit Uiagalelei’s skill set.

In an exciting turn of events, Jeff Sims, who had a commendable tenure at Georgia Tech, is moving to Nebraska. Although Sims didn’t enjoy a winning record at Georgia Tech, his playmaking ability, coupled with 30 touchdowns in the last two seasons, is promising. Under Coach Matt Rule’s direction, Sims could be crucial in the Cornhuskers’ offensive resurgence.

Finally, we come to Hudson Card, who is transferring to Purdue after facing intense competition at Texas. While this transition is likely challenging for Card, the move may provide him with the opportunities he needs to thrive on the field.

These quarterbacks bring unique skills and experiences that could potentially reshape their respective teams. The anticipation is high as fans, coaches, and analysts alike wait to see who among these six will rise above the rest. Will they live up to their potential and lead their teams to victory? Only time will tell. However, one thing is for sure: we are all in for an exciting season of college football.

