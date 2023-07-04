Are the Buffalo Bills Going Backward in the AFC? | SportsGrid by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills have been a perennial favorite to reach the Super Bowl in recent years, primarily due to the exceptional play of quarterback Josh Allen. However, as the team navigates through offseason discussions and roster changes, doubts about their ability to maintain their elite status in the NFL have emerged.

One potential move that has sparked intrigue is acquiring running back Dalvin Cook. The Miami Dolphins, though interested, may not be able to meet Cook’s financial demands, leaving an opportunity for the Bills to swoop in and unite the two brothers. With James Cook and Damien Harris already on the roster, Buffalo could form a formidable running back committee. Additionally, the signing of Latavius Murray from Denver adds depth to the position.

While the running back position appears solid, the Bills face challenges at wide receiver. Gabriel Davis, a promising talent, struggled last season due to an ankle injury. Buffalo must provide more support for star receiver Stefon Diggs, who cannot carry the passing game alone. This deficiency could hinder their offensive ceiling.

Defensively, the return of Von Miller from injury is anticipated. However, at 33 years old, it remains uncertain if he can perform at the same level. The Bills addressed their pass rush concerns by bringing in veteran Leonard Floyd, who will likely serve as a situational pass rusher. The team also relies on former first-round pick Greg Rousseau to have a breakout season and improve their overall pass rush. In their previous matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo struggled to pressure quarterback Joe Burrow, resulting in a lack of turnovers.

Ultimately, the Bills have garnered a reputation as an overrated team due to consistent Super Bowl aspirations without achieving the ultimate goal. While they have come close, recent seasons have shown a regression rather than progression. The Cincinnati Bengals, in comparison, appear to be a better overall team.

Despite boasting a solid roster and two veteran safeties, the Bills must address their pass rush and offensive support to shed the overrated label. Cornerback Tre’Davious White is returning from his ACL injury, and that will also be crucial for their defensive success.

As the Bills navigate the upcoming season, they must capitalize on opportunities, strengthen their weaknesses, and prove their worthiness as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Only time will tell if they can overcome the doubts surrounding their current state and reclaim their place as one of the NFL’s top teams.

