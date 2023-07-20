Betting on Absence: The Impact of Saquon Barkley's Potential Holdout by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we look ahead to Week 1 of the NFL season, one looming question hovers over the New York Giants: Will Saquon Barkley make it to the playing field? Barkley might take a calculated risk, opting to rest and lobby for a pay rise â€” a tricky proposition given the market signals.

We know Barkley is an undeniable talent. His game-changing ability is irrefutable, but the financials could pose a roadblock. We’ve seen this before with Le’Veon Bell, who sat in a similar situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers instead of signing a contract he disagreed with. Afterward, his performances with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs fell short of his previous standards. There’s a real danger that Barkley could suffer a similar fate.

Speculation about Barkley’s situation soared after his recent appearance on the Money Matters podcast. When asked about his unresolved contract with the Giants, Barkley alluded to his bargaining chip â€” his absence. Essentially, he expressed that if the Giants wanted to ascertain his value, they would need to do so without his participation.

Interestingly, the Giant’s Week 1 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, also put their running back under the franchise tag. Unlike Barkley, Tony Pollard has already signed with the Cowboys. As training camp approaches, seeing who shows up and sits out is intriguing, but the initial indications point toward Barkley’s absence.

Adding to the Cowboys’ intrigue, they secured a potential game-changer in Deuce Vaughn from Kansas State. Despite his more diminutive stature (5’8″, 190 lbs), Vaughn is a versatile player who can run and catch, and his ability to explode around the edge could be pivotal. This adds an extra layer of uncertainty for Pollard’s future in Dallas.

Despite Barkley’s potential holdout, the market for running backs isn’t changing for the better.

