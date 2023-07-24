Can Aaron Rodgers Take the New York Jets to the Next Level? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, all eyes are turning to the New York Jets, a team making some waves in the offseason. Following a period of underperformance, the Jets made an incredible move to shake things up: bringing in none other than Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of football.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Rodgers is still a formidable force. The expectation is that with the added firepower in New York, a roster markedly improved from his days in Green Bay, Rodgers can elevate the Jets to a playoff contender. Add to this a defense that has proven to be absolutely stellar, and it’s no wonder there is a palpable sense of anticipation around the Jets’ performance this season.

However, this optimism does come with a dose of reality. The Jets‘ team total is a modest 9.5, a considerable drop from the 12 that Rodgers was accustomed to in Green Bay. Part of this is undoubtedly due to the fierce competition within their division. Unlike in Green Bay, where victories against the Bears and the Lions were almost a given, the AFC East division is a different beast.

Let’s consider the division rivals. The New England Patriots, despite uncertainty at the quarterback position, are coached by the legendary Bill Belichick and have a talented roster. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are both formidable opponents who have demonstrated their ability to compete at a high level.

And Rodgers has his own challenges to overcome. He must stay healthy and adapt to a new organization and playbook. Yes, Nathaniel Hackett is a familiar face for Rodgers, but transitioning to a new team is no small task.

In light of these factors, success for the Jets this season might mean an 11-6 record and making the playoffs. Their 10-1 price feels right; they might not be favorites for the Super Bowl, but they will likely be an impactful team. Indeed, the addition of Rodgers ensures that the Jets will be a fascinating team to watch this NFL season.

