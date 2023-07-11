Can Anyone Catch Ronald Acuna Jr. in the NL MVP Race? by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

The midpoint of the Major League Baseball season is always a perfect time to examine the top candidates for the most prestigious awards, starting with the National League Most Valuable Player. At the FanDuel sportsbook, we see a distinct set of favorites emerging in this intense race.

The current MVP favorite, standing tall above the rest, is Ronald AcuÃ±a Jr. of the Atlanta Braves. He sits at a commanding -330, making him a monster favorite to capture the award. Coming in at a distant second is Los Angeles Dodgers’ superstar Mookie Betts at +600. Looking further down the list, we have Freddie Freeman at +1200, Juan Soto at +3000, Corbin Carroll at +3500, and Luis ArrÃ¡ez of the Miami Marlins at a tantalizing +4200.

AcuÃ±a Jr.’s electrifying performance this season has been nothing short of remarkable. On pace for a phenomenal 40-70 season – 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases – AcuÃ±a Jr.’s prowess at bat and in the field is unrivaled. With a batting average of .331, it’s clear that AcuÃ±a Jr. is a well-rounded player who brings power and finesse to the plate.

However, one cannot ignore ArrÃ¡ez, a dark horse in this race. ArrÃ¡ez is hitting .383, a fantastic average threatening to breach the historic .400 mark. A couple of weeks ago, the sportsbook offered a +1000 price for ArrÃ¡ez to hit .400 or higher by the All-Star break, which then slimmed down to +300 the next day. He didn’t make it, but it was close.

This brings us to the intriguing question: If ArrÃ¡ez maintains his hot streak in the second half of the season and manages to hit .400, could he dethrone AcuÃ±a Jr. as the NL MVP?

It would make the competition tight. However, popularity plays a crucial role in securing the MVP title. As of last night, AcuÃ±a Jr. owns the top spot in jersey sales in the country, indicating his immense popularity among the fans. This popularity and his stellar stats give AcuÃ±a Jr. a significant edge in this race.

That being said, ArrÃ¡ez’s potential .400 season would make it an interesting and challenging decision for the voters. It’s an exciting prospect that could turn the MVP race on its head.

But, as things stand, if AcuÃ±a Jr. manages to finish with a 40-70 season while maintaining an average of .315 or better, it will be difficult not to award him the MVP, regardless of ArrÃ¡ez’s historic batting average.

The race for the NL MVP title is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling and closely watched aspects of this MLB season. As the second half of the season gets underway, fans and pundits will be eagerly tracking the performances of these top players. The stakes are high, and the tension is palpable. We can’t wait to see how it unfolds.

