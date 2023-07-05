Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Preview by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

As we dive into the ongoing rivalry in the National League Central, we’re set for a divisional match-up in Milwaukee with the Brewers ready to host the Chicago Cubs. All eyes are on Justin Steele, and the Cubs are favored at -152 on the money line against Milwaukee today.

This game could reshape the division’s rankings as we approach the All-Star break. The significance of these divisional games is highlighted. However, today’s attention falls on two teams often overlooked, the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.

While today’s game features Justin Steele and Adrian Houser, there isn’t a ton of intrigue here. Much of the focus has been on the Cincinnati Reds, a team loaded with young talents such as Elly De La Cruz, Jonathan India, and Spencer Steer.

Turning our attention back to today’s teams, it’s worth mentioning the Brewers. Despite having a talented rotation, Corbin Burnes hasn’t been his useful self, with Wade Miley shining as their best pitcher this year. The team’s overall performance has been less than stellar. It’s surprising to see someone like Jesse Winker batting sixth daily with a mere 62 OP+.

Contrarily, despite being six games below .500 at 39-45, the Cubs are only seven games out of the top spot occupied by the Reds. A glimmer of hope for the Cubs today is Justin Steele, the pitcher boasting the best ERA in all of baseball at the 2.43 mark. His impressive 9-2 record is part of why the Cubs are booked as favorites on the road in Milwaukee.

